IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Among 10 Most Influential Women In World Sport

Nita Ambani, the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians has been named in the list of the 10 most influential women in sports for 2020 alongside US tennis superstar Serena Williams and gymnast Simone Biles, according to the 'Influential Women in Sport' list for 2020 released by iSportconnect. The selection of the 10 most influential women in sports was done by a list of people that hold prestige from various backgrounds.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani enters the elite list

The press release from iSportconnect said that Nita Ambani has led Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in IPL history. Along with this, she has been involved in many sports projects in the country. The release also mentioned that the main shortlist also included the likes of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and the most experienced batsman in the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, but both of them did not figure in the top 10.

📌 iSportconnect's Influential Women In Sport list for 2020 has arrived!



10 women from within sport were selected by our panel as being 2020's most influential to celebrate International Women's Day. #IWD2020



See the 2020 shortlist: https://t.co/Zc5nPyOstJ#iSportconnect pic.twitter.com/Z6Ovi0lgnP — iSportconnect (@iSportconnect) March 10, 2020

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Becomes Most Followed IPL Team On Instagram

The Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians are arguably the most popular cricket franchise across the globe. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and are arguably the favourites going into the IPL 2020 season. Recently, they became the first team to reach 4 million followers on Instagram, which is a testament to their popularity. They are closely followed by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who have 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

IPL 2020 Postponed: BCCI make a huge announcement regarding change of dates

Recently, the BCCI decided that the IPL postponed scenario was the best thing to do in order to ensure the safety of all the players playing in the league. IPL postponed means that the league will now commence on April 15. A meeting was conducted on March 14 between the IPL 2020 Governing Council and the representatives of the eight franchises. In the meeting, the franchises were given five potential dates for the commencement of IPL 2020. The five dates are April 15, April 21, April 25, May 1 and May 5.

The governing body made it clear that with IPL being a long tournament, it has to begin on or before April 25, beyond which accommodating all games would be a problem. The cash-rich IPL 2020 league was initially scheduled to commence on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

