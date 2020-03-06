IPL 2020 To See Players Not Shaking Hands With Fans To Allay Coronavirus Fears: Ganguly

Amidst the COVID-19 infection (Coronavirus) wreaking havoc across the world and affecting thousands in the process, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently announced that the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will go on as scheduled. According to Sourav Ganguly, the board and the tournament officials will be implementing all the necessary precautions in the event for the safety of the participating players. Considering the contagious nature of the virus, it is being reported that players are being asked to avoid physical contact like shaking hands with fans as one of the precautionary measures.

IPL 2020 Coronavirus threat: Sourav Ganguly says BCCI taking “all precautions”

While speaking with a leading online portal, Sourav Ganguly said that while the BCCI will implement all protection against coronavirus, a global tournament like IPL has various complications. Just like every IPL event, the IPL 2020 will also have a global profile with players and support staff participating from all over the world.

A senior BCCI official also confirmed in a media report that the board is currently replicating the guidelines recommended by the Health Ministry. The Indian board will be sending out the necessary guidelines to all the stakeholders involved with IPL 2020 like franchises, broadcasters, team hotels and travel agencies. The BCCI will also be asking the players to report to medical authority in case they show any symptoms of the virus.

IPL 2020 Schedule

Meanwhile, here is the IPL 2020 schedule for the first five days. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on familiar foes Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament on March 29 in Mumbai. Here are the remaining fixtures.

Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab - March 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - March 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - April 1

Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - April 2

