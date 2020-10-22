Virender Sehwag Excludes Virat Kohli From Two Batsmen Who Can Break Lara's 400* Record

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag used to entertain his fans during his playing days. Apparently, the cricketer-turned-commentator continues to entertain a good chunk of the cricketing fraternity by expression his opinions on the latest happenings of the game through his trademark humour. For instance, Virender Sehwag is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled ‘Viru ki Baithak’, where he frequently answers fan queries after giving his take on Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) matches.

Virender Sehwag names batsmen who can break Brian Lara 400 not out record

Former West Indies captain and batting icon Brian Lara struck an epic quadruple century against England at St. John’s, Antigua back in April 2004. Till date, the Lara 400 not out knock remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. On the other hand, dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag was widely tipped to break the record during his playing days. However, the ‘Nawab of Najargarh’ failed to do so, despite reaching the 300-run mark twice in his career.

In the latest episode of ‘Viru ki Baithak’, a fan asked Virender Sehwag to give his take on who can break the Brian Lara 400 not out record in the future. The former Indian cricketer named two contemporary batsmen, and surprisingly, did not mentioned Indian captain and prolific run-scorer Virat Kohli. Instead, Virender Sehwag picked Indian and Australian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and David Warner as his favourites to break the rare all-time record.

Virender Sehwag talks about Brian Lara 400 not out innings, watch video

David Warner and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket

Both David Warner and Rohit Sharma are currently two of the most destructive opening batsmen across all formats of the game. Warner even got close to breaking Brian Lara’s herculean record when he scored a ruthless 335* against the hapless Pakistani bowlers back in December 2019 in Adelaide. Australian captain Tim Paine decided to declare the innings, thus putting a full stop to Warner’s run-scoring spree in the game.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was promoted to open the innings in Test cricket for the first time in late 2019. In his maiden Test series as an opener, the right-handed batsman scored 529 runs in four innings with two centuries and a double ton. Moreover, Rohit Sharma also has some unique limited-overs record such as being the only batsman in the world to register three double-hundreds in ODI cricket.

David Warner flays Pakistan with epic 335*, watch video

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and BCCI Twitter

