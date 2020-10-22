Virender Sehwag Excludes Virat Kohli From Two Batsmen Who Can Break Lara's 400* Record

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag used to entertain his fans during his playing days. Apparently, the cricketer-turned-commentator continues to entertain a good chunk of the cricketing fraternity by expression his opinions on the latest happenings of the game through his trademark humour. For instance, Virender Sehwag is currently hosting his daily social media show, titled ‘Viru ki Baithak’, where he frequently answers fan queries after giving his take on Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) matches.
Also Read | Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?
Former West Indies captain and batting icon Brian Lara struck an epic quadruple century against England at St. John’s, Antigua back in April 2004. Till date, the Lara 400 not out knock remains the highest individual score in Test cricket. On the other hand, dashing Indian opener Virender Sehwag was widely tipped to break the record during his playing days. However, the ‘Nawab of Najargarh’ failed to do so, despite reaching the 300-run mark twice in his career.
In the latest episode of ‘Viru ki Baithak’, a fan asked Virender Sehwag to give his take on who can break the Brian Lara 400 not out record in the future. The former Indian cricketer named two contemporary batsmen, and surprisingly, did not mentioned Indian captain and prolific run-scorer Virat Kohli. Instead, Virender Sehwag picked Indian and Australian opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and David Warner as his favourites to break the rare all-time record.
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Confidently Claims There Will Never Be Another Batsman Like Him: Watch
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Heaps Praises Over AB De Villiers After The Latter Rattled Rajasthan
Both David Warner and Rohit Sharma are currently two of the most destructive opening batsmen across all formats of the game. Warner even got close to breaking Brian Lara’s herculean record when he scored a ruthless 335* against the hapless Pakistani bowlers back in December 2019 in Adelaide. Australian captain Tim Paine decided to declare the innings, thus putting a full stop to Warner’s run-scoring spree in the game.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was promoted to open the innings in Test cricket for the first time in late 2019. In his maiden Test series as an opener, the right-handed batsman scored 529 runs in four innings with two centuries and a double ton. Moreover, Rohit Sharma also has some unique limited-overs record such as being the only batsman in the world to register three double-hundreds in ODI cricket.
Also Read | Dale Steyn Admits Virender Sehwag's 309 In Chennai Gives Him Nightmares To This Day
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL run scorers: Padikkal breaks into top 10, Warner aims for place in top 5
14 mins ago
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic woo followers with stylish throwback pictures on Instagram
18 mins ago
Virender Sehwag mocks Ben Stokes, Manish Pandey ahead of Rajasthan vs Hyderabad clash
25 mins ago
Mohammed Siraj's historic bowling vs Kolkata draws funny Dinda Academy memes on Twitter
29 mins ago
India vs Australia 2020: Sydney, Canberra confirmed as hosts of ODI and T20I series
33 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 40 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad pitch and weather report for Dubai
37 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points