IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Analyses Chennai's Performance After A Close Loss Against Hyderabad

Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said that there are plenty of positives for his side despite a close loss to rivals Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. MS Dhoni was unbeaten on 47 (36) at a strike rate of 136.56 that included four boundaries and maximums. Even though 'Captain Cool' was struggling due to dehydration during the final overs of the contest, he made sure that he brought his team to the cusp of victory. However, it was a case of 'So near yet so far' in the end.

Meanwhile, the three-time winners have lost three in a row since 2014. The 'Yellow Army' continue to languish at the bottom of the points table after this loss.

'Plenty of positives': MS Dhoni

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at the outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard. Tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off. Long time back once we lost three in a row. We need to get a lot of things right. It is professionalism. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and maybe we are getting too relaxed. We have been a bit too relaxed at times. After the 16th over, we had two good overs but overall we could have been slightly better. Nobody wants to drop catches but at the same at this level, we need to draw a line and say these catches need to be taken especially when the team hasn't been doing that outstandingly well. Catches like these can hamper your knock out stage games. It is very important to be at your best. There are plenty of positives in this game but we will try to come back strong", said Dhoni during the post-match interview.

His opposite number David Warner backed his bowlers for having defended 164 successfully.

"I backed him (Abdul Samad). I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over. Could have given it to Abhishek, but Samad with his height had to bowl the last one. This was a little better as compared to the last one. It was quite challenging, it's good to see swing upfront. It's my message to the youngsters, to go out there and score some runs. These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really really proud of them. These guys really work hard, they execute their yorkers, they execute their slower ones. These are the rewards we are getting, and hopefully, we get the momentum going forward", he said.

Emerging talent Priyam Garg was adjudged the Man of the Match for scoring a precious half-century when the 2016 champions had lost their top-order early. He was involved in a 78-run stand with another young talent Abhishek Sharma for the fifth wicket.

"Felt really good today and this is a good stage and to be sharing it with senior players was special. I was just trying to play my natural game and credit to the team management for backing me and giving me confidence. I wanted to play my natural shots and back my strengths as I'm aware of the range of my shots. I was playing with Abhishek since childhood and we both know each other's game very well which really helped today. I tried to maintain positive energy with bat and carried the same level of confidence in the fielding", Garg said.

