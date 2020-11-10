IPL 2020: Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Trent Boult, Calls Him 'best New-ball Bowler'

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has said that New Zealand speedster Trent Boult's inclusion has been an 'icing on the cake' for the title-holders. The left-arm quickie has had an excellent outing so far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 where he has picked up 22 scalps in 14 matches. The tearaway speedster has also suceeded in making a tremendous impact with the new-ball in hand on a few occasions.

Mumbai will be defending their title against Delhi at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

'Icing on the cake': Rohit Sharma

"We wanted someone who could get us those breakthroughs in the powerplay and when we got Trent Boult it was the icing on the cake. He is the best new-ball bowler going around. We have Bumrah as well, he can bowl quality balls at any time," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai's Twitter. "But Boult with the new ball swings for us and that's very crucial for us. And he has done really well in the tournament," he added.

Mumbai eye a record fifth title

The defending champions have got all bases covered (in all the three aspects of the game-batting, bowling & fielding) and in fact, had finished at the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 18 points from 14 matches. They have also dominated their final opponents Delhi thrice in the ongoing season including the Playoff encounter (Qualifier 1) where the Shreyas-Iyer led side were handed a bitter defeat by a huge margin of 57 runs.

Therefore, it now remains to be seen whether Delhi will come up with something special on Tuesday evening and win their maiden title, or will it be Rohit Sharma & Co. who will successfully retain their title and win it for a record fifth time?

Delhi on the other side had registered a great win over the 2016 champions Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in order to cement their place in the final and they will need to come up with their A-game on Tuesday against a side that they have struggled against so far if they are to win their maiden title.

(With ANI Inputs)



