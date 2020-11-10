IPL 2020:As Mumbai Eyes 5th Title, Kieron Pollard Calls It 'biggest After World Cup Final'

Mumbai all-rounder Kieron Pollard has said that the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest thing in cricket after the World Cup final ahead of the summit clash against Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

'It's the biggest thing after the World Cup final'

"The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere," said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai team. "Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It's is an IPL final, it's the biggest thing after the World Cup final," he added.

Mumbai eye a fifth title

The defending champions have got all bases covered (in all the three aspects of the game-batting, bowling & fielding) and in fact, had finished at the summit of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with 18 points from 14 matches. They have also dominated their final opponents Delhi thrice in the ongoing season including the Playoff encounter (Qualifier 1) where the Shreyas-Iyer led side were handed a bitter defeat by a huge margin of 57 runs.

Therefore, it now remains to be seen whether Delhi will come up with something special on Tuesday evening and win their maiden title, or will it be Rohit Sharma & Co. who will successfully retain their title and win it for a record fifth time?

Delhi on the other side had registered a great win over the 2016 champions Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 in order to cement their place in the final and they will need to come up with their A-game on Tuesday against a side that they have struggled against so far if they are to win their maiden title.

(With ANI Inputs)

