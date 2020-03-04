IPL 2020 Not Threatened By Coronavirus At All, BCCI Monitoring Situation: Sourav Ganguly

The COVID-19 infection (Coronavirus) is wreaking havoc around the globe with the notorious virus spreading throughout multiple countries and affecting thousands of people. A lot of sports tournaments, like Italy's premier football competition Serie A, have also been affected in light of the epidemic. No Serie A games will be held in the coming one month to ensure player and spectator safety and reports are even speculating a change in the agenda for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Thankfully, this epidemic does not seem to be causing enough trouble in India for cricket in the country to be affected.

No coronavirus threat to the IPL yet: Sourav Ganguly

As reported by PTI, the IPL's Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel talked about the rising concerns around COVID-19 and mentioned that there are no changes made to the schedule and the plan for the upcoming IPL 2020 yet. Patel, who formerly played cricket for India, also mentioned that the BCCI is keeping an eye on the status of coronavirus cases and will not be oblivious to the growing worry regarding the quickly-spreading epidemic. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also echoed Patel's views and mentioned that was no mention of COVID-19 in the BCCI's current meetings. Another BCCI official confirmed that there are no schedule changes in the upcoming IPL or the South Africa tour of India that will begin on March 12.

IPL 2020 Schedule

Here is the IPL 2020 schedule for the first five days of the biggest cricket tournament in the world. The Mumbai Indians will be defending the title that they won in IPL 2019 against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture of the tournament on March 29 at Mumbai. Here are the remaining fixtures.

Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab - March 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - March 31

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - April 1

Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - April 2

