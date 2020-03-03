Rohit Sharma Shares 'surreal' El Clasico Experience In Madrid With Fans Ahead Of IPL 2020

Indian ODI and T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma shared a glimpse of his trip to Spain as the Indian batsman was present at the Santiago Bernabeu for the El Clasico on Sunday. The 32-year-old Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to thank Real Madrid for giving him and his family a 'surreal experience' at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rohit Sharma will soon return to India to captain Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma recovers from injury in Spain

While India were getting hammered in the Test match against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma was enjoying himself in the Madrid capital, taking a well-deserved vacation. Rohit Sharma picked up a calf injury in the final T20I and was forced out of the remainder of the tour of New Zealand.

Before the El Clasico, Rohit Sharma shared a picture revealing that he would be present for the Real Madrid vs Barcelona game. Ahead of the crunch El Clasico, Rohit was enjoying the scenery of the Spanish capital.

So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/zIHEXVPuKs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 29, 2020

El Clasico ended with Real Madrid running out 2-0 winners and Rohit was taking in the lovely sceneries of the Spanish capital.

Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma wife Ritika accompanies husband

Rohit was accompanied by his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira ahead of the El Clasico and the Sharma family enjoyed a much-needed vacation ahead of the two-month extravaganza of the IPL 2020.

The El Clasico ended 2-0 in favour of Real Madrid with Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz scoring for the home side in a thrilling spectacle. Following the El Clasico, Rohit Sharma posted an Instagram story in which he walked out of the famous Real Madrid tunnel.

Mumbai Indians team 2020 captain Rohit Sharma set for IPL 2020 return

Having enjoyed the El Clasico, Rohit Sharma will be looking to get into the groove to return for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. Hopefully, the Indian superstar is fit to be in the squad for the inaugural IPL 2020 clash against Chennai Super Kings.

