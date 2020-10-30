IPL 2020: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Doesn't Feel 'Chennai's Campaign Has Come To An End'

Chennai batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad recently said the atmosphere in the dressing room is "pretty relaxed" and it does not feel like they are out of the competition.

The MS Dhoni-led side is the first team to be eliminated from the competition and it will also be the first time that the former champions will not be making it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since the inaugural edition.

"Obviously looking to continue my form and win for the team, nothing else matters. Hopefully, we finish the tournament with a win and continue the momentum next year," Gaikwad told teammate Shane Watson in a video posted by iplt20.com. "Atmosphere is pretty relaxed. Does not feel we are out of the tournament. The atmosphere during the first game and during this game was the same. It helps a lot," he added.

Even 'Watto' was really impressed with the youngster's gritty knock against a quality bowling attack. "It has been a privilege to see Ruturaj bat so incredibly well and so composed. For a young guy and at a big stage like IPL, to be able to bat like he has is very impressive. And to be able to take on guys like Pat Cummins, Ferguson and Sunil Narine," Watson said'.

Gaikwad's anchors Chennai's chase with a second successive 50

The opener scored a 53-ball 72 in Chennai's competitive run chase of 173 against Kolkata at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Thursday. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja played an outstanding knock as the three-time winners snatched victory from the jaws of defeat by 5 wickets off the final ball of the contest. The opener was adjudged the Man of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

The Maharashtra-based cricketer had also played an anchor's role to perfection against southern rivals Bangalore on Sunday where he went on to score a splendid half-century.

Both Gaikwad, as well as Chennai, will now be hoping to register a consolation win and sign off on a high when they face the 2014 finalists Punjab in their final league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

