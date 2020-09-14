IPL 2020 Partners Paytm Rope In Sachin Tendulkar As First-ever Brand Ambassador

In a major development, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has joined hands with India based e-commerce payment system and financial technology company Paytm. It is still unclear if Sachin Tendulkar has come on board with Paytm as an investor or just a brand ambassador. However, according to the reactions coming in, it seems like Sachin Tendulkar will be Paytm's new brand ambassador.

The founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced the news on Twitter on Monday. Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to the micro-blogging site and welcomed Sachin Tendulkar to the Paytm family. Tendulkar is one of the most popular celebrities in the country and even after 7 years of his retirement from the sport, brands want to have a piece of him. By getting the 'Master Blaster' on board, official IPL sponsors Paytm seems to have played a masterstroke as his association with the brand will definitely help them expand their presence in the market. The leading payment app is also the official umpire partner for the IPL 2020, making the timing of this announcement nearly perfect as Tendulkar could then feature in Paytm advertisements for the associate IPL sponsors.

Onboarding our newest @Paytm family member !

😍🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/12AqGwnWV0 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 14, 2020

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar brand endorsements help him earn around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures). The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI & PAYTM TWITTER