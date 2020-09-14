Mumbai Indians Players Get Tested For COVID-19, To Undergo 21-24 Tests In IPL 2020: Watch

The 13th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League IPL (2020) is fast approaching. With just five days left for the cash-rich league to begin, the IPL 2020 franchises are doing all it can to ensure that the tournament is conducted without any hassles. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are the two teams that are training at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians players undergo COVID-19 Tests in Abu Dhabi

Since arriving in Dubai, players are being tested regularly for coronavirus. On Sunday, Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and uploaded a video showing how the COVID-19 tests are being conducted regularly for all the IPL 2020 personnel. In the video, Director Operations of the Burjeel Medical City, Dr.Pankaj Chawala opened up on all the measures that they are taking to conduct the tournament smoothly.

From isolated sections to special phlebotomy chairs, medical staff donning PPE kits, HEPA filters and changing gloves after every test in the presence of the player, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players and staff. Chawla stated that each player will go through 21-24 tests throughout the season till November 10. He also said that they have charted out the complete swabbing schedule so that their training and other plans are not affected.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, which is set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and skipper Rohit Sharma's performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai-based franchise go in the IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma, who is arguably the most important member of the MI squad for the IPL 2020, will look to help his franchise win their fifth IPL title and end the jinx of winning the IPL trophy only in odd years. The IPL schedule was recently announced by the BCCI and according to the MI schedule, Rohit Sharma's men will take on MS Dhoni's CSK in the tournament opener on September 19 in Dubai.

MI schedule for IPL 2020

MI squad for IPL 2020

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI INDIANS TWITTER