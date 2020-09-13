RCB Fans Rejoice As Adam Zampa Finds Fiery Form Against England Just Before IPL 2020

As Australia's Adam Zampa continues to strike continuously against England, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have been delighted more than anyone as the franchise announced the spinner their replacement for Kane Richardson. Zampa has picked 7 wickets in two matches of the ODI series, with one more game to go. The leg-spinner will fly to UAE on September 18, a day after the England series concludes.

Zampa has accounted mostly for all the big guns of England, including the wicket of skipper Eoin Morgan twice in two matches. The leg spinner will look forward to partner with Yuzvendra Chahal and be instrumental for RCB with some assistance from the turning pitches in UAE. Here's how RCB fans reacted as Zampa struck thrice in the second ODI:

Zampa definitely a good pick by RCB. — 🇮🇳 B L A C K 🕊 (@VijayFreak_) September 13, 2020

Zampa's form will tempt RCB to play him. Will be interesting to see how it goes. Will be lethal in the later phase of the tournament with tired pitches. Some good headache for Virat and Hesson — Robin Rounder (@robin_rounder) September 13, 2020

Wickets of Adam Zampa in this series:



Bairstow

Morgan

Buttler

Woakes

Root

Morgan

Billings



First ODI - 4/55(10)

Second ODI - 3/36(10)#ENGvAUS — Nihal_Kohli@18 (@KohliNihal) September 13, 2020

READ | Adam Zampa Strikes Twice To Break England's Backbone, Sends Back Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

Adam Zampa is a must in the RCB squad, Chahal and him bowling together will be lethal in the UAE. — 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) September 13, 2020

Adam Zampa back With Bang 🤩



Taking 3 Important wicket ✌️😁#ENGvAUSodi



Meanwhile Kohli and Gang , pic.twitter.com/LZYsMXtYEe — Gaurang Dharjiya (@Gaurang265) September 13, 2020

Zampa strikes severe blows

Continuing his spree of stellar performances, Australian spinner Adam Zampa spun a web around the Englishmen as he grabbed three important wickets in the second ODI at Manchester. In his very first over after being introduced into the attack, Zampa gunned well-set Joe Root down and then went on to trap skipper Eoin Morgan. The leggie then claimed the wicket of centurion Sam Billings.

READ | Shane Watson, MS Dhoni Defy Age As They Go Berserk In CSK Nets; Brett Lee Left Awestruck

Zampa made a strong comeback in the first ODI as well, as he bagged four wickets. The spinner accounted for Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, leading Australia to victory after a defeat in the T20 series. The Australian had bowled his quota of 10 overs and had given away on 55 runs.

IPL 2020 schedule announced

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of the tournament on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the tournament on September 21. Compared to the regular 8 pm IST start, the games will start half an hour earlier in the upcoming edition. The afternoon matches are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST while the evening games will commence at 7:30 PM IST. In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, while the venues for playoffs will be announced later.

READ | IPL 2020: RCB 'Sharpshooters' Nail 'Yorker Challenge'; Saini, Chahal Hit Bullseye

RCB Full Squad

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad

READ | Trent Boult Breaks The Stump Into Two With A 'Thunder Boult', Announces His Arrival In MI