IPL 2020's Most Valued Player Pat Cummins' KKR Salary Matches Price Of His House Portfolio

Australian pacer Pat Cummins set the cash registers ringing at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 27-year old, who is currently ranked the No.1 bowler in Tests, was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ever since making his international debut in 2011, Pat Cummins has represented Australia in 30 Tests, 64 ODIs and 28 T20Is to bag 284 international wickets.

Pat Cummins IPL salary

The 2015 World Cup-winning Australian alumnus was roped in by KKR for a record deal of â‚¹15.5 crore (AUD $3 million) at the IPL 2020 auction. The Pat Cummins IPL salary makes him the most expensive overseas signing in the history of the Indian T20 tournament. The cricketer is now slated to represent the franchise in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season alongside the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan among several others. Pat Cummins'' upcoming stint with the Dinesh Karthik-led side will be his second spell with the franchise as the right-arm pacer also represented KKR between IPL 2014 and 2015.

IPL 2020 baron Pat Cummins house

According to the Australian Financial Review, Pat Cummins owns an apartment in Clovelly, New South Wales. Additionally, the KKR star also has a property in Moss Vale, a town in the Southern Highlands. Interestingly, Pat Cummins' property assortment is valued at â‚¹15.5 crore (AUD $3 million), i.e. almost the same as his IPL 2020 contract with KKR. The cricketer also earns through his several endorsement deals with popular brands like Gillette.

Pat Cummins house: Cricketer talks about what home means to him, watch video

Pat Cummins in international cricket

Pat Cummins is also the vice-captain of the Australian team across all formats. Having made his debut in 2011 at the age of 18, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named his as the Test Cricketer of the Year in January 2020. Cummins is one of the mainstays of a strong Australian pace cartel and forms a destructive bowling partnership with the likes of fellow speedsters Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood.

