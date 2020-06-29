SRH Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar In Favour Of IPL 2020 Taking Place For Financial Reasons

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently emphasised about the importance of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season by saying that the tournament must be organised sometime later this year. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to indefinitely postpone the much-awaited T20 event.

SRH star Bhuvneshwar Kumar calls for IPL 2020

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who represents SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, was recently involved in a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower. When asked to give his take about the impending fate of IPL 2020, the SRH pacer said that the tournament “must happen” because an event like IPL at this stage would be “important for both cricketing and financial reasons”.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was set to make a comeback into the Indian team after a gap of four months through a home ODI series against South Africa in March. While his return got delayed by the lockdown, Bhuvneshwar Kumar believed that the ongoing problem “would be over soon”.

Kumar also spoke about the task ICC has ahead of them in coming up with a feasible, ideal artificial solution to make the red ball swing after cricket's governing body officially banned saliva to be used for shining the ball.

IPL 2020 updates

One of the talked-about aspects of IPL 2020 was the return of veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni into the action. The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England.

IPL 2020 season was also earlier dubbed by many fans and cricketing experts as an ideal preparation campaign for the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. However, the showpiece event itself is clouded with much uncertainty at the moment due to the pandemic. Recent reports indicate that BCCI might organise the IPL 2020 during the September-November window, should the T20 World Cup gets postponed to a later date. However, any word on IPL will be taken by the BCCI only after International Cricket Council (ICC) announces the fate of the T20 World Cup in July.

IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been part of the SRH campaign since IPL 2014 and is now set to reprise his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹8.5 crore (US$1.1 million).

Image credits: IPLT20.COM