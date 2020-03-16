IPL 2020 Players Go Back Home As Franchises Call Off Training Camps Till Further Notice

After deferring the upcoming edition of the IPL to April 15, franchises have now called off all training camps amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in India. The suspension of the camps has forced all players to return back home. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had suspended its training camp in Chennai on Saturday. So far, 119 COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in the country.

'IPL will happen'

Earlier, speaking to the media after the IPL Governing Council meeting, Sourav Ganguly on Saturday had assured that the Indian Premier League would take place after April 15 and that it will be truncated due to the delayed start. Sourav Ganguly said that the safety of the players was kept in the minds while taking a call and hence all the domestic games have been postponed.

He insisted that the tournament had been postponed for the moment to April and that the franchise owners had been informed of how the league can function in the future and what steps were taken by the Board. The decisions would be reassessed every week, said Sourav Ganguly adding that the safety of the players was of the utmost importance.

The eight options:

1. A curtailed IPL

2. Play behind closed doors

3. Increase double headers

4. Conduct matches in group states like ICC tournaments

5. Hold all matches in 2-3 centres to restrict travel

6. Play all 60 matches

7. Play till 5 or 6th June and if foreign players not available then they be replace (only for this season)

8. Matches be reduced (franchises don’t want financial implications)

The BCCI along with all the IPL franchises have reiterated BCCI’s stand of putting safety and well-being of fans, athletes and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health.

