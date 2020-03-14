Series Six Of CWC League 2 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As Coronavirus continues to rock the sports fraternity, the International Cricket Council has announced the postponement of the sixth series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 set to begin on April 1 in Florida, USA due to novel Coronavirus. The six ODIs were scheduled between April 1 and 8 at Broward County Stadium in Fort Lauderdale with hosts United States, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates all competing.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley spoke to a news daily and said that the management has been monitoring the sixth series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 very closely and added that with recent travel restrictions being imposed globally and uncertainty for participants returning home, the decision of postponement was taken.

The tournament is a two-and-half-year competition involving seven teams that are two steps away from the 2023 World Cup. At the culmination of the 21 tri-series, the top three teams in the standings will confirm their place in the World Cup Qualifier 2022.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India has risen up to 84, with two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of over 5,000 people.

Coronavirus rocked the cricketing world

Here is a list of the key cricketing events affected by the virus-

-IPL 2020 was originally slated to start from March 29 but has been postponed to April 15. Additionally, an official has revealed that the league might get cancelled altogether this year if it misses the April 20 deadline.

-India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata were also called off a day after BCCI said that the matches will be held in closed doors.

-Earlier today, Australia's Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand has been abandoned, with the Black Caps team rushing home due to coronavirus precautions.

-Lastly, England's tour of Sri Lanka has also been postponed due to the pandemic. England was in Sri Lanka for a two-Test series starting March 19.

(with inputs from agencies)