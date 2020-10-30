IPL 2020: Quinton De Kock Talks About His Role, Says ''look To Get Off To The Best Start"

Quinton de Kock has said that he tries to give the best possible start to Mumbai while opening the innings despite having a well-established middle-order. The South African wicket-keeper batsman has so far amassed 392 runs from 12 matches.

'We just look to get off to the best start possible': Quinton de Kock

"Having experienced middle-order helps in any situation. I would not say it changes our mindset upfront. We just look to get off to the best start possible... If you are still out there and batting with them, it is important that we give them the strike because they are bigger strikers," said de Kock while replying to an ANI query during a virtual media interaction.

At the same time, the Proteas cricketer also admitted that he has made silly mistakes in the initial phase of the tournament.

"I was hitting the ball well in the nets. I just made silly mistakes in the first part of the tournament. But nothing that cannot be fixed. Once I found my rhythm that is when I started to feel better," he said.

READ: IPL 2020: Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Doesn't Feel 'Chennai's Campaign Has Come To An End'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai consolidate playoff berth

Meanwhile, the title-holders have also become the first team to consolidate a playoff berth. However, they would be hoping to finish the league stages by achieving the 'Numero Uno'spot. The four-time champions have two more league matches left. They will next be seen in action against Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

However, de Kock has made it crystal clear that Mumbai will not be complacent at any cost and their next game is just as important as the last one.

"We will try to finish in the top two. That will be our number one goal. The next game is just as important as the last one," de Kock said.

READ: Mentor David Hussey Confident That Kolkata Can Still Make The Playoffs Post Chennai Loss

(Image Courtesy: BCCI & PTI)

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.