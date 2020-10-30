Mentor David Hussey Confident That Kolkata Can Still Make The Playoffs Post Chennai Loss

Kolkata's mentor David Hussey has said he is optimistic that his side can reach the playoffs despite going down to Chennai in their last match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The two-time winners seemed to be in the driver's seat in the death overs before a scintillating knock from Ravindra Jadeja helped the Yellow Army snatch victory from the jaws of defeat by 5 wickets off the final ball of the contest.

'We are still breathing': David Hussey

"We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition. The next game is against Rajasthan," Hussey said during the post-match press conference.

"In a few days' time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock few teams in the playoffs," he added.

"Every defeat is difficult. But full credit to Chennai, they deserve the win. I think they bowled and field well and then they chased the total," he said.

'Just on the wrong side of the toss': Eoin Morgan

Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan said that his team was on the wrong side of the toss despite having played really well.

"I think we played really well there, just on the wrong side of the toss. The dew from about the 8th over was really challenging. We improved on our batting. Our bowlers absolutely gave it their everything. We have one game left and still have a very little chance. We felt we were right in the game. Nitish Rana kicked on and showed his class once again. It was actually a good day for us with the bat. They (Varun Chakravarthy & Sunil Narine) are two fantastic spinners. I can't fault anyone's effort tonight. He (Nagarkoti) didn't have enough runs to defend. He's a young guy, he will take it on the chin and move forward. Looking forward to the next game against Royals", said Morgan during the post-match interview.

The former champions must now win their final league match against the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

