Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid Set Up Meeting With Jasprit Bumrah-NCA Tiff As Primary Agenda

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has invited Rahul Dravid to their Mumbai headquarters for a meeting. Rahul Dravid is currently serving the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as its head. The Rahul Dravid-led NCA recently denied Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to undergo a fitness test at the academy.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid to meet regarding NCA-related issues

In the meeting, the two former Indian captains are reported to discuss in length about Jasprit Bumrah’s recent experience with NCA, which was torrid. Apart from addressing the Indian pacer’s tiff with the NCA, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid will also be talking about the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). It is possible for the BCCI to pick a three-member CAC at the meeting instead of two. With former legends Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman declining the role, names like Arun Lal and GR Vishwanath are currently doing the rounds for the CAC role. In the upcoming meeting, other topics expected to be focused upon is the conflict of interest surrounding NCA's chief physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik. He was previously associated with a medical clinic YOS Healthcare.

Meanwhile, India will play a three-match T20I series in January against the visiting Sri Lankan team. After the T20I contests with Sri Lanka, India will face Australia in three ODIs from January 14 onwards. Jasprit Bumrah was selected in India’s squad for both series as he is expected to be fully fit before the start of the upcoming fixtures.

