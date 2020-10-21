IPL 2020: Rajasthan Batsman Jos Buttler Expresses Dissatisfaction Over His Performances

Ahead of the match against Hyderabad, Rajasthan's star batsman Jos Buttler said he has not scored as many runs as he would have liked in the ongoing edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Englishman has had a hot and cold season so far and has just managed to amass 262 runs in the nine matches that he has featured so far.

'Remaining matches are must-win fo us': Buttler

"I've been doing ok, not quite scored as many runs as I would've liked to and help the team win matches. We've started to play better in the last few matches. We probably should've won the last three but have only managed to win one of those, so we now have four matches remaining, all of which are must-win for us," Buttler said in an official release issued by the 2008 champions.

"We will need to win all our games to give us a chance of making the playoffs. There's obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers," the wicket-keeper batsman added.

The former champions gave a new lease of life to their campaign after having overcome the three-time winners Chennai on Monday night. By the virtue of that win, Rajasthan are at the sixth spot in the points table with eight points. Buttler had anchored the run chase with an unbeaten 48-ball 70 at a strike rate of 145.83 including seven boundaries and a couple of maximums chasing a paltry target of 126 when his side were reeling at 28/3 in the fifth over.

However, Jos and skipper Steve Smith ensured that there were no further hiccups as the inaugural edition's winners got past the finish line by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Steve Smith & Co. will now be locking horns with the 2016 edition winners Hyderabad on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. The 'Orange Army' will be in action for the first time after their high-octane Super Over loss against Kolkata on Sunday.

The David Warner-led side are currently in the seventh position with just six points in their tally.

