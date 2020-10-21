IPL 2020: R Ashwin Has A Hilarious Take On How He Managed To Dismiss A Rampaging Gayle

Delhi might have lost their Dream11 IPL 2020 league match against northern rivals Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night but Ravichandran Ashwin seems to have been carried away after dismissing the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle when the southpaw was threatening to single-handedly take the match away from them with as he was dealing in boundaries before the Powerplay overs.

After having got Gayle's number, the veteran offie took to social media and decided to have fun at the hard-hitting batsman's expense.

'Tie both his feet together': Ravichandran Ashwin

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the frontline spinner posted an image of him tying the power-hitter's shoelaces during Punjab's run-chase. Nonetheless, Ashwin had a quirky reply for the same as well. He wrote that the devil is always in the detail. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.

The senior off-spinner then mentioned that it was a tough day for Delhi after having lost their match against Punjab and then vowed to bounce back stronger.

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Gayle, who was looking dangerous out in the middle was castled by Ashwin just before the Powerplay when he tried to dispatch him to the leg-side boundary for a maximum. Christopher Henry went back to the pavilion for a 13-ball 29 at a strike rate of 223.8 including three boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Punjab register a hat-trick of wins

Coming back to the contest, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 164/5 from their 20 overs riding on in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan's second straight century in the tournament after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, the 2014 finalists were in a spot of bother at 56/3. However, some vital middle-order contributions from Nicholas Pooran (53) & Glenn Maxwell (32) and some finishing touches from Deepak Hooda (15*) as well as James Neesham (10*) helped Punjab register their third straight win by five wickets with an over to spare.

