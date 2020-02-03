IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Allege 'harassment' In Jaipur, Seek Guwahati As Home Venue

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Rajasthan Royals are reflecting on adopting Guwahati as their new home ground. As reported by a leading Indian newspaper, the inaugural champions of the IPL have been dissatisfied with the infrastructure that the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has to offer. The team will be led by former Australia skipper Steve Smith in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Tom Banton confirms KKR presence after rejecting Michael Vaughan's advice

Rajasthan Royals to have Guwahati as new ground?

The owners of the Rajasthan Royals have been heavily dissatisfied with the treatment that they have been subjected to as well. Calling out the RCA, its past officials, the state officials and the state's politicians, the RR owners expressed their sadness over the "trouble" that they have been subjected to over the years. The owners also expressed their unhappiness over the state of the Jaipur Stadium and reflected on how the new RCA body will need time to fix the state of the stadium.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star Jaydev Unadkat slams 'harsh' social media trolls

Referring to their intended move to Guwahati, the Royals owners mentioned how some of the core players in the team had great things to speak about the stadium. The region is also dominated by the 'Marwadi' community and will add to the interest that the team enjoys. However, the home ground shift has not been confirmed yet.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: CSK to reopen closed MA Chidambaram stands after talks with TN government

Rajasthan Royals to get back to glory in 2020?

After winning the inaugural IPL, the Rajasthan Royals have not been able to replicate their initial success in the IPL. In the 2020 IPL Auction, the Royals got their hands on some match-winners like Robin Uthappa and David Miller. With a new captain in Steve Smith, here is how the squad will look during the upcoming IPL.

Steve Smith (captain)

Ben Stokes

Sanju Samson

Andrew Tye

Kartik Tyagi

Ankit Rajpoot

Shreyas Gopal

Rahul Tewatia

Jaydev Unadkat

Mayank Markande

Mahipal Lomror

Oshane Thomas

Riyan Parag

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Anuj Rawat

Akash Singh

Jofra Archer

David Miller

Jos Buttler

Manan Vohra

Shashank Singh

Varun Aaron

Tom Curran

Robin Uthappa

Anirudha Joshi

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle set to play in Nepal T20 League, warm up ahead of IPL 2020?