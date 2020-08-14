IPL 2020: Ranveer Singh's One-word Reaction To KL Rahul's Batting Video Delights KXIP

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for being a huge cricket fan. The famous actor is regularly seen interacting with cricketers. Ranveer Singh recently congratulated RCB leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, online, after the latter announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma. Now, ahead of the IPL 2020, a delightful reaction between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Ranveer Singh has made its way online.

KXIP delighted with Ranveer Singh comment

Ahead of the IPL 2020, KXIP captain for the tournament KL Rahul had shared a video of himself batting in the nets. In the video shared online, KL Rahul is seen playing deliveries while he captioned that post saying that the sound of the ball hitting the bat was music to his ears. After the KXIP captain shared the video online, several fans and cricketers expressed their excitement for IPL 2020. Actor Siddhanth Kapoor commented that he was in awe of KL Rahul’s front foot defence, while PUMA India’s official account mentioned that the player is ready to take the IPL 2020 by storm.

However, amongst all those comments, a hilarious reaction between Ranveer Singh and KXIP also found its way. On KL Rahul’s video, Ranveer Singh wrote that it was ‘kadak’ (solid) along with a fireworks emoji. Soon after Ranveer Singh’s comment, KXIP replied to his comment, suggesting that they agreed with the Bollywood star’s comments.

This is not the first time Ranveer Singh has commented about KXIP. During last year’s edition of the tournament, Ranveer Singh had tweeted that MS Dhoni’s CSK deserved to win their match against KXIP after the skipper played an unbeaten knock of 79 off 44 balls.

Aaaaah! Almost! Oh well... @msdhoni effort deserved the win! Kya bolega.... T20 can be brutal, man... #KXIPvCSK — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 15, 2018

KL Rahul will lead KXIP in the IPL 2020

After scoring heaps of runs in the IPL in recent years, KL Rahul was given the additional responsibly of leading the franchise by the team management. Speaking about the decision to make KL Rahul captain, co-owner Ness Wadia had spoken to PTI on the same. Wadia said that by going through a lot and coming back strongly in the last year, KL Rahul has silenced his critics, which made him the unanimous chose for captaincy.

With the new responsibility accorded to the player, KL Rahul will now be hoping to lead Kings XI Punjab to their first IPL title in their history, when he takes on the field in the IPL 2020. The BCCI recently announced the IPL dates for the tournament, with the competition scheduled to begin from September 19.

Image Courtesy: instagram/ranveersingh, instagram/rahulkl