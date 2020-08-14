IPL 2020 Not To Have White-ball Australia, England Players Arrive In The UAE Before Sep 17

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that England will host Australia for a three-match T20I series as well as a three-match ODI series starting September 4. The three T20Is are scheduled to be played on September 4, 6 and 8. On the other hand, the ODIs will be played on September 11, 13 and 16. All the matches of the England vs Australia 2020 series will be hosted at Hampshire’s The Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford.

England vs Australia 2020: England and Australian players set to miss first week of IPL 2020

With this update about the England vs Australia 2020 series, it is now final that Australian and England cricketers will miss atleast the first week of the IPL 2020. The IPL franchises will be without Australian and England stars for the first couple of matches. Some prominent names who will miss out the first week of IPL 2020 are David Warner, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Aaron Finch.

David Warner is the skipper of the SRH franchise while Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler are key members of the Rajasthan Royals unit. Aaron Finch is also a vital cog of the RCB batting set-up. According to InsideSport, IPL 2020 franchises requested the BCCI for relaxation of quarantine protocols for players who are a part of the England vs Australia 2020 series and the CPL 2020. However, the BCCI has denied the request, keeping their SOPs and safety measures in mind.

Australian and English cricketers are an important part of the IPL. After Indians, Australian cricketers are set to earn the most from the IPL 2020. 17 Australian cricketers will be taking home ₹86.7 crore from this edition. On the other hand, 11 England cricketers will be earning ₹43.8 crore overall from IPL 2020. Let's take a look at Australian and England players who will feature in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood

Kolkata Knight Riders: Pat Cummins, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton

Delhi Capitals: Jason Roy, Alex Carrey, Stoinis

KingsXI Punjab: Chris Jordan, Glenn Maxwell

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Billy Stanlake

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, J.Philippe, K.Richardson

England vs Australia 2020 T20I series schedule

1st T20I: September 4, Friday at The Ageas Bowl

2nd T20I: September 6, Sunday at The Ageas Bowl

3rd T20I: September 8, Tuesday at The Ageas Bowl

England vs Australia 2020 ODI series schedule

1st ODI: September 11, Friday at Emirates Old Trafford

2nd ODI: September 13, Sunday at Emirates Old Trafford

3rd ODI: September 16, Wednesday at Emirates Old Trafford

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20.COM