IPL 2020: RCB Name Little Known Player For Whom They Were Prepared To Spend Rs. 9 Cr

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made effective use of their available purse as they added as many as 7 cricketers in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trading window. They purchased Chris Morris for ₹10 crore and Kane Richardson for ₹4 crore as both ended up among some of the most expensive buys of the auction. RCB also acquired Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana at his base price of ₹50 lakhs.

We were prepared to go all-out for Udana had we not got Morris. But on some days, you get more than you hope for 😁#BidForBold #PlayBold #IPL2020 @CoachHesson pic.twitter.com/F4lIhJxZmd — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 26, 2019

IPL 2020: RCB makes sensational Isuru Udana claim

RCB head coach Mike Hesson recently revealed that the franchise was willing to spend what it takes for the Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder in case they fail to land Chris Morris in the side. They even conducted a mock auction prior to the IPL 2020 bidding event where they went as high as ₹9 crore for Isuru Udana. Hesson said that they were looking for an all-rounder in the side and Isuru Udana fitted their profile. Eventually, RCB got their hands on both Morris and Udana.

At the IPL 2020 auction, they also roped in South African cricketer Chris Morris after an intense bidding war between multiple franchises. Morris (₹10 crore) turned out to be the third most expensive player of the auction after Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell. Both cricketers will be joining the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Aaron Finch when they step onto the field in IPL 2020. In the previous edition, RCB ended up at the bottom of the points table with just five wins out of their 14 matches.

What a way to announce yourself on the world stage!#PlayBold #BestOf2019 pic.twitter.com/D8RDEsP5pw — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) December 26, 2019

