IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Acquire Chris Morris For Rs. 10 Cr After Brief MI Scare

It is a day of mega deals at the IPL Auction for the 2020 season. After the mammoth deals of Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, South African all-rounder Chris Morris has been the latest player to eclipse the Rs. 10 crore mark. Morris will now join the Royal Challengers Bangalore and play along with fellow countryman AB de Villiers.

IPL Auction live updates: Chris Morris joins RCB

After Pat Cummins, Chris Morris was the all-rounder that the teams wanted to go after. The bidding war escalated when the Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore went head to head in an effort to get their hands on Morris. Suddenly, out of nowhere, the Mumbai Indians entered the equation and provided the bidders with a brief scare. But it was RCB who ultimately got their hands on the Protean for a whopping Rs. 10 crore. Morris has taken 69 wickets in 61 IPL matches and has a high-score of 82*.

Morris was RCB's second big purchase of the day after Australian white-ball skipper made his way to Bangalore. While fans seemed unhappy with Finch's arrival, let us see what they think about Morris.

Sam Curran is better then him. Worst management. Delhi is better in buying players. Csk brought Sam Curran for just 5.5 cr who help single handle overseas player for kxip. — Jpvikky (@jpvikky123) December 19, 2019

Now the purse is left with very small amount. I think this is waste of money. #IPLAuction2020 — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) December 19, 2019

