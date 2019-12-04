IPL 2020: Jofra Archer's Lethal Bouncer To Kane Williamson Fuels RR, SRH Twitter Banter

England pacer Jofra Archer managed to pick up just two wickets in the recently concluded Test series in New Zealand. However, Archer did manage to trouble the Kiwi batsmen with a barrage of bouncers across the series. His bowling spells even troubled the home side's skipper Kane Williamson among several other New Zealand batters. Archer's IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals took notice of his performance and took to Twitter to boast about the same.

Jofra Archer’s bouncer to Kane Williamson sparks off IPL banter

Rajasthan Royals posted a picture of Jofra Archer bowling a bouncer to Kane Williamson during the second Test in Hamilton. The New Zealand captain can be seen ducking to the bouncer which was mentioned by the Royals in their caption in a witty manner. Their tweet was soon responded in an equally hilarious manner by another IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson has been a regular member of the Hyderabad franchise since IPL 2015 and was appointed their captain since the IPL 2018. Check out the response by SRH down below.

Bend it like B̶e̶c̶k̶h̶a̶m̶ Kane — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 3, 2019

Both Kane Williamson and Jofra Archer were recently retained by their respective IPL franchises. Ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained their skipper Williamson for ₹3 crores while Jofra Archer was retained by Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.2 crores. Meanwhile, the second Test between New Zealand and England ended in a high-scoring draw. Batting first, the home side posted 375 on the board only to concede a 101-run lead to England team. New Zealand then scored 241-2 in their second innings to ensure a no result. The Black Caps eventually won the two-match series 1-0.

