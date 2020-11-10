IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Urges Delhi Not To Release 'talented Players' After This Season

Ahead of Delhi's high-octane clash against the mighty Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, Sanjay Bangar has gone on to say that the Delhi-based franchise should stick to talented players irrespective of whether they win the title or not. The team led by young Shreyas Iyer have enjoyed a good couple of seasons in the showpiece event. They had finished third last year after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai and now, have come a step ahead by making it to their first-ever final.

'Delhi have to be careful': Sanjay Bangar

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Bangar said: "You can have that sort of element of luck when players are picked in the auction. When players are traded, it means that there is a clear strategy from the team releasing the player and from the team which is acquiring the player as to what sort of a role that particular player has to play. In the auction, you do not know if you would get the player you would want, but in a transfer, you do have that sort of control over which player you would want to have. So, from that perspective, yes, what they have tried to do is that they have tried to separate their team compositions into three different departments - one is they want to have overseas fast bowling, they want to have Indian spinners and they want to have Indian batsmen." "Delhi have to be careful, they have a fantastic bunch of talented players and they should stick to them, irrespective if they win the championship or do not because they are coming close to it, it's not far away. If they continue to show the same faith and belief in the players that they have, I feel the championship is just around the corner for them," he added.

Can Delhi do the unthinkable?

Delhi got the better of a resurgent Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to seal a final berth for the very first time. However, coming into this tournament-decider, the odds do not favour the Shreyas-Iyer-led side as they have lost all of their three matches to Mumbai this season (two league & Qualifier 1). In fact, Iyer & Co. had suffered bitter defeats in two of those three matches (by 9 wickets & 57 runs respectively.)

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether the first-time finalists can do the unthinkable and win the marquee tournament.

The defending champions on the other hand are the team of the tournament. They had finished the league stages as the table-toppers with 18 points and had made easy work out of Delhi in the playoffs to steamroll their way into their sixth final. The Rohit Sharma-led side will not only be looking to retain the title but at the same time, will also be hoping to win the marquee tournament for a record fifth time.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)

