IPL 2020: Shane Warne Motivates Rajasthan Ahead Of The Northern Derby Against Punjab

Rajasthan's 'Brand Ambassador' Shane Warne has urged his players to go out all guns blazing during their Dream11 IPL 2020 match against Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday. Both teams will be heading into this contest high on confidence after having won their respective encounters. Rajasthan had got the better of a resurgent Chennai on Tuesday night while Punjab had decimated Bangalore by a mammoth 97 runs on Thursday. Therefore, it remains to be seen who will come out on top in the Northern derby.

'Put on a show tonight': Shane Warne

Ahead of the high-octane Northern derby, the Rajasthan franchise had asked their former captain who had led them to their first and only triumph in 2008 what would be his last-minute advice for the players to which the Australian spin legend replied by saying that 'Effort is free and a choice !' and then urged the boys to go out and put a show on Sunday night.

The legendary leggie then mentioned that the time has come for the inaugural edition's champions to flex their muscles, show the competition i.e. what they are capable of and why they are the best team in the competition. The 1999 World Cup winner concluded by saying that they are all up for the challenge.

Effort is free and a choice ! Go out and put on a show tonight. Time for the @rajasthanroyals to flex their muscles and show the competition what we are capable of & why we are the best team in the @IPL - plus we are all up for the challenge ! #HallaBol https://t.co/FoW98UwDXY — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Vs Punjab: Head-to-head records

Both teams are kind of equally matched when it comes to the overall head-to-head records. Out of the 19 matches that the two teams have played so far, Rajasthan have managed 10 wins while Punjab have won the other 9. Therefore, if the 2014 finalists manage to win this one, then both teams will be equally matched in terms of head-to-head records.

Players to watch out for.

Youngster Sanju Samson would be expected to make his bat do the talking once again as he had done against Chennai where he had scored a match-winning half-century by smashing sixes at will. Even skipper Steve Smith would be hoping to make an impact with the bat as well. Meanwhile, the middle-order batsmen including the likes of Robin Uthappa and David Miller who had a forgettable outing in the last game would be eager to prove a point or two against KL Rahul & Co.

The bowling line-up that includes star English pacer Jofra Archer will be hoping to chip in with wickets at regular intervals. On top of them all, Jos Buttler's selection will boost the morale of the former champions as well. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether the 2019 World Cup winner will be donning the keeper's gloves, or will the Rajasthan franchise stick to Sanju Samson?

Coming back to Punjab, their captain KL Rahul had led them from the front in the last game against Bangalore with an unbeaten match-winning 132 and he will be hoping to repeat the same against the northern rivals. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal will also be looking to unleash the pyrotechnics from his bat like he has been doing in the last two games.



The 2014 finalists' bowling line-up is one of the best in the tournament. Premier Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and West Indian sensation Sheldon Cottrell have the ability to do some damage with the new ball in hand. Their spin department that boasts of youngster Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin can provide some much-needed breakthroughs for Punjab at regular intervals.

