IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

After settling the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate in his recent Twitter Q&A session with fans, Indian cricketer Shreyas also praised Australia legend and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting and his influence over the side. Shreyas Iyer donned the skipper's hat for the Delhi Capitals in 2018. Under his captaincy Delhi Capitals in 2019, they missed out on entering their maiden IPL final. In the IPL 2020 under Ricky Ponting's guidance, Delhi Capitals will look to go one step ahead and win their maiden title.

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer on Ricky Ponting as coach

Shreyas Iyer scored a total of 463 runs in 16 matches last season. During the interactive session, a fan asked Shreyas Iyer to comment on former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting’s coaching style. While heaping praise on Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer wrote:

He’s an outstanding coach to work under and the amount of freedom he gives you is mesmerizing https://t.co/nIa0vnQFTM — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020



Last season, the Mumbai cricketer had also lauded Ricky Ponting’s presence in the dressing room and showed support towards his coach. During the press conference last year, Shreyas Iyer had said that Ricky Ponting is a legend and whenever he talks in the dressing room, no one has to talk after that. He also said that the way Ricky Ponting talks, it’s just like a song or a rap and he’s been doing it for 20 years.

IPL 2020: IPL postponed news

The IPL postponed decision was taken by the BCCI due to coronavirus outbreak. The season was shifted from March 29 to April 15. In the latest update over the IPL postponed news, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. However, he ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the current situation of the coronavirus.

While speaking to the news agency, Sourav Ganguly also added that the BCCI is looking at the possibility of providing help in their fight against the coronavirus in the country. Ganguly confirmed that he will discuss the possibility of event happening with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and make a call according to the government directives.

