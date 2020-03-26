IPL 2020 Unlikely After Nationwide Lockdown Stops All Preparation Work For Event: Report

The hopes of the IPL 2020 taking place are getting slimmer by the day. One of the biggest sports tournaments in the world, the Indian Premier League was scheduled to begin on March 29 but a sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic led the BCCI to have the IPL postponed to April 15. A nationwide lockdown was announced by the Indian government on Monday till the same date. The tournament was initially scheduled to begin on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians scheduled to face the Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL had already been pushed back to date beyond April 15 and the current COVID-19 scenario in India makes it feels like the tournament may get pushed even further. Since March 25, the country has been put on a India lockdown to curb the transmission of the novel coronavirus and this means that the preparations for the IPL are virtually impossible. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source revealed that since the IPL is already postponed to April 15, the BCCI will be observing the status of coronavirus pandemic in India and then taking a further call after April 15.

Speaking to another popular Indian news portal, a source close to a team revealed that the IPL has not even been in conversation and while calling the IPL cancellation 'premature', it was fairly possible. The BCCI had planned to have a conference call with the IPL stakeholders on Tuesday but the call was soon delayed.

India lockdown: When can the IPL 2020 start if not on April 15?

The IPL starting on April 15 is highly doubtful as the country is in an essential lockdown till April 14. Earlier it was reported that the IPL may also be entirely hosted in May and the tournament may only be played in a state like Maharashtra. It was also reported that if the IPL does not begin by the first week of May, then the tournament may entirely be shelved. This will happen because of the International cricket calendar which is in place.

