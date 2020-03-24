IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly Unsure Of Insurance Money For Stakeholders If Event Is Cancelled

Former India cricket captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly said that the fate of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) remains undecided as of Tuesday. The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the IPL postponed to April 15 from it's original March 29 schedule and it remains to be seen whether IPL 2020 will kick off on April 15. Incidentally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown from Wednesday, March 25 (12 AM onwards) till April 15 itself. The Indian government has suspended all visas, barring few categories like diplomatic and employment, making it impossible for foreign players to participate in the tournament before the date.

IPL postponed: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly says no decision made on IPL 2020 yet

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in an exclusive chat with an Indian news agency said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year and there are at the same place as when they decided to postpone the IPL 2020 to April 15. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe. He dismissed the speculation of scheduling the IPL 2020 later in the year saying that the FTP (Future Tours Programme) is planned and one cannot change that.

IPL postponed: Sourav Ganguly not sure if insurance will cover IPL losses

Sourav Ganguly further added that he is not sure if insurance companies will help franchises cover IPL losses. The BCCI President said that he is not sure if insurance money will be available considering that it is a government lockdown. Sourav Ganguly added that the richest cricket board is looking at the possibility of helping aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country with more than 500 cases already reported in the country. The BCCI President added that he'll discuss the possibility with secretary Jay Shah and make a call according to the government directives.

