IPL 2020: BCCI Postpones Conference Call With Franchises Post Nationwide Lockdown

The fate of IPL 2020 will now be decided later in the week as it is being reported that the BCCI wants to further evaluate the status of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Earlier, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 after scrapping its original starting date of March 29. It is being reported that the IPL can be held latest by the first week of May.

IPL 2020: BCCI conference call over coronavirus with IPL stakeholders postponed

It was earlier reported that the BCCI would be holding a conference call with all of the IPL's key stakeholders on Tuesday to ponder over the future of IPL 2020. It has now been reported by IANS that the conference call has been postponed and will now be made later in the week. The BCCI will continue to evaluate the situation in the country and the aim to is to make a unanimous decision that has all key stakeholders involved. Furher analysis of the situation has to be done as the government is now ordering lockdowns in the country. Sunday's Janta Curfew was only an example of the same.

IPL postponed: How far can the BCCI take it?

Another report that surfaced earlier had a BCCI official claiming that the BCCI may be able to pull off the IPL even if they need to follow government regulations till the end of April. Citing how the second IPL in South Africa was completed in only five weeks, the official predicted that a similar treatment could be given to IPL 13 if the logistical challenges to the tournament were overcome. The official furhter predicted that holding the IPL in Maharashtra could be a viable option as the state has four international grounds.

Three of them are in Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Brabourne Stadium. The fourth ground is the Maharashtra Cricket Association's Stadium in Pune. It was also predicted that if the first game of the IPL is not played by the first week of May, the tournament may be entirely shelved for the year. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15.

