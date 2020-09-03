IPL 2020: SRH Follow KXIP With Day Out At Dubai Beach Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have been the last team to reach the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020 but they have completed their quarantine period and have resumed their training as well. As a result, on a rest day, i.e Wednesday, the SRH squad hit the beach and were seen having a wonderful time. It was a day after the Kings XI Punjab players also relaxed on the beach attached to their hotel.

The SRH squad was seen enjoying a game of beach volleyball at a private beach ahead of the IPL 2020. The franchise, on its Twitter account, posted pictures of the team making the most of their rest day. Players like middle-order batsman Manish Pandey, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, former India U-19 skipper Abhishek Sharma and others were seen taking part in the outdoor activity of the SRH team.

The Hyderabad-based franchise are the second team to head out to the beach along with their squad to have a team bonding exercise. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) were the first ones to adopt this approach. Soon after completing the mandatory quarantine and a few training sessions, KL Rahul & Co. hit the beach for a 'fun day' recently.

Players and management enjoyed a swim in the UAE waters and also had a groovy photo session. Head coach Anil Kumble, Jonty Rhodes and Wasim Jaffer were also with the players, having fun at the beach. Speedster Mohammed Shami was also seen posing as coach Kumble captured him.

COVID-19 threat looms over IPL 2020

After the whole CSK COVID-19 fiasco, it can't be said for certain whether SRH and KXIP are justified in going to a beach. The IPL 2020 has come under the scanner with several foreign players raising doubts over their safety in the league. Despite the bio-secure environment and the BCCI handing over contact tracing systems to all the players and support staff, there are several apprehensions regarding the event. CSK veteran Suresh Raina too returned to India due to such concerns in the CSK contingent.

Virat Kohli too recently had urged all the players to not move out until for a necessity. Before KXIP's day out at the beach, Kohli had shared that the players are in the UAE to play cricket and not have fun. With another BCCI medical staff member in the UAE recently testing positive, it remains to be seen if the BCCI takes stricter action on social distancing and SOPs to be followed by team contingents.

SRH squad in IPL 2020

David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Thangarasu Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

KXIP squad in IPL 2020

KL Rahul (C and WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

