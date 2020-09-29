Virat Kohli Has Major Demand From Team After Super Over Win Vs Mumbai; Watch Video

Virat Kohli’s Bangalore trumped defending champions Mumbai in a thrilling Super Over in the recently-concluded 10th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Monday. Bangalore’s South African import AB de Villiers was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 24-ball 55 and for his heroics in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over later in the same evening. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch also slammed useful fifties at the top in addition to Washington Sundar’s tight four-over spell with the ball. Skipper Virat Kohli then hit the winning runs in the Super Over to enable his side take the third spot in the updated Dream11 IPL points table.

Updated Dream11 IPL points table after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller

A look at the Points Table after Match 10 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/prp8OIj3aV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020

Virat Kohli’s message for team after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller

On Tuesday, September 29, i.e. one day after the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over affair, the Bangalore franchise shared a seven-minute dressing room huddle of the team celebrating their thrilling win. After the celebrations by players and monologues delivered by the coaching staff, the video ended with their skipper Virat Kohli giving a motivational speech to his team.

Virat Kohli praised Navdeep Saini for bowling a tight Super Over to batsmen like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya where the right-arm pacer gave away just seven runs. The skipper cited Saini’s performance as a lesson of inspiration for the rest of the Bangalore players, saying the team can make a comeback into the game by making an impact even in six balls. Virat Kohli also lauded his team for being “brave” against defending champions throughout the match and urged the unit to keep playing in the same manner in the remainder of the tournament.

Virat Kohli gives team speech after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller, watch video

We witnessed a nerve-wracking rollercoaster game where our players showed tremendous character and put their hand up to deliver at different moments. Let’s hear it from the players and the coaches.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/sceXkkuuZh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 29, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: A look into Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

Virat Kohli and co. will now go up against Rajasthan on Saturday, October 3 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule of the season.

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

