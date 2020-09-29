Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Kohli's Bangalore Move From 7th To 3rd After Super Over Win

Dream11 IPL 2020, which is the 13th edition of the Indian T-20 extravaganza, has enthralled cricket fans in its latest season with high-octane matches. Looking back at the first 10 matches of the season, there have been highly entertaining cricket matches with two of them already decided by the Super Over. Virat Kohli's Bangalore side eked out a Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai on Monday.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over blockbuster

The Bangalore side jumped up to the third position in the Dream11 IPL points table after their victory in the nail-biting contest. Virat Kohli's men were reeling at the bottom half as they were placed seventh on the Dream11 IPL points table. Their promising start will provide much-needed confidence to the Bangalore team for the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Mumbai team, which was positioned at the fourth spot, slipped to fifth after the defeat.

We witnessed a nerve-wracking rollercoaster game where our players showed tremendous character and put their hand up to deliver at different moments. Let’s hear it from the players and the coaches.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/sceXkkuuZh — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 29, 2020

The Bangalore side batted magnificently to post cross the 200-mark at Dubai, which has bigger boundaries as compared to Sharjah. Devdutt Padikkal impressed yet again as he hit his second half-century in only his third Dream11 IPL match. AB de Villiers, who retired from international cricket two years ago, has shown no rust whatsoever as he too smashed yet another 50 to help Bangalore post a target of 202 for Mumbai. Opening batsman Aaron Finch also accumulated his first 50 for the Bangalore side in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Bangalore, who came with a revamped side in this encounter, showed excellent discipline in their bowling with the new ball, with off-spinner Washington Sundar being the pick of the bowlers for them. Left-hander Ishan Kishan, who came in for Saurabh Tiwary, batted fearlessly along with Kieron Pollard to pull off a miraculous turnaround to get Mumbai back in the game. Kishan was dismissed on 99 in the final over, whereas Pollard remained unbeaten 60. The match went on to the Super Over, where Bangalore team chased down the 8-run target set by Mumbai.

Bangalore team for Dream11 IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers (Keeper), Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe (Keeper), Pavan Deshpande.

Delhi vs Hyderabad live action on Tuesday

To catch the action for Delhi vs Hyderabad live fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 29. Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming is also made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Having played two matches each, the Hyderabad side is yet to win their first match in Dream11 IPL 2020 and are placed last on Dream11 IPL points table. On the other hand, Delhi are at the top in Dream11 IPL points table with victories in both their matches. For regular updates on the Dream11 IPL points table, visit here:

