IPL 2020 Auction: 3 Superstars Who Gained Franchises’ Attention Just Before The Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has proven to be a breeding ground for nurturing sparkling young talents. Many cricketers who were relatively new to the game announced their presence worldwide through the cash-rich Indian T20 league. As we inch closer to the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19, we take a look at three young players who garnered the most attention by franchises’ just before IPL auctions in history.

🚨ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2020 Player Contract extensions announced. 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers retained by the 8 franchises. #IPLAuction to be held on 19th December in Kolkata.



Details of Players Retained and Released - https://t.co/I0KsAgMCQt pic.twitter.com/W5uUcOFt7y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 15, 2019

IPL 2020 Auction: 3 players who starred just before an IPL auction

Kieron Pollard

A 22-year-old Kieron Pollard lit the stage on fire with his batting exploits in the inaugural Champions League Twenty20. One of the highlights of the tournament was his unbeaten knock of 54 from just 18 balls against a strong New South Wales bowling cartel. His performance in the league and in the Big Bash made him one of the most sought after players ahead of the IPL 2010 auction. Top franchises of the tournament aggressively bid for the West Indian all-rounder before Pollard finally joined Mumbai Indians for $750,000. The current West Indies ODI and T20I captain was also retained by the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 auction.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was an integral member of the Rajasthan Royals' victorious IPL 2008 campaign. However, the Indian all-rounder was still finding his feet in the international circuit between 2011 and 2012. Ahead of the 2012 auction, Jadeja displayed his all-round skills in Australia which prompted IPL franchises to go after the mercurial cricketer. Chennai Super Kings brought the player for $2 million in 2012 which turned out to be one of IPL’s most profitable buys in the tournament’s history. Jadeja will represent CSK in the IPL 2020 Auction as well.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine was one of the leading wicket-takers of the 2011 Champions League Twenty20. The off-spinner was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 for $700,000 and has been part of the franchise to date. In his debut IPL season, the West Indian off-spinner was adjudged as Player-of-the-Tournament and helped his side win their maiden IPL title.

