IPL 2020: Twitterati React To Harbhajan Singh-Jonty Rhodes' Friendly Banter

Cricket News

IPL 2020: Fans react to Jonty Rhodes and Harbhajan Singh's friendly conversation on Twitter upon the South African's visit to river Ganges ahead of IPL 2020.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL 2020

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is currently in India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Rhodes was recently appointed as the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and he will be seen working alongside head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer for the KL Rahul-led line-up. On March 4, Jonty Rhodes took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself taking a dip in the river Ganges.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Overwhelmed After Dip In Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, Others React

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes' friendly Twitter banter

Jonty Rhodes got plenty of replies from Indian fans on the micro-blogging site. Even Chennai Super Kings star Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and jokingly wrote that the South African has now seen more of India than he has and expressed his delight at the picture. Harbhajan Singh concluded by asking Rhodes to take him along next time.

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Credits South Africa Cricket Career To 'White Privileges' More Than Merit

IPL 2020: Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes' friendly Twitter banter

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh will resume his key role for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the off-spinner was retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore. Both Singh and Jonty Rhodes will get to meet when CSK will collide with Kings XI Punjab on April 11 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Australian Duo Pat Cummins And Glenn Maxwell Set To Earn More Than The Winners

First Published:
COMMENT
