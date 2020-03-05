IPL 2020: Twitterati React To Harbhajan Singh-Jonty Rhodes' Friendly Banter

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes is currently in India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Rhodes was recently appointed as the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and he will be seen working alongside head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer for the KL Rahul-led line-up. On March 4, Jonty Rhodes took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself taking a dip in the river Ganges.

Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival pic.twitter.com/yKjJUZsoz2 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Overwhelmed After Dip In Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, Others React

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes' friendly Twitter banter

Jonty Rhodes got plenty of replies from Indian fans on the micro-blogging site. Even Chennai Super Kings star Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and jokingly wrote that the South African has now seen more of India than he has and expressed his delight at the picture. Harbhajan Singh concluded by asking Rhodes to take him along next time.

You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga 🙏 next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020

Also Read | Jonty Rhodes Credits South Africa Cricket Career To 'White Privileges' More Than Merit

IPL 2020: Twitterati reacts to Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes' friendly Twitter banter

Holy Mother "Ganga" ( not "Ganges" 😀) bless you 🙌🙌 Welcome to India 🇮🇳 @JontyRhodes8 . You are my fav ❣️Cricketer 🤗#Ganga — REENA TOMAR (@YKWIM__) March 4, 2020

Exactly.. he has seen more india than many — RAMKUMAR (@RamRudran) March 4, 2020

Remember his daughter's name is INDIA...It is very evident he has seen more India than u...🙂 — Abhi (@Abhi68718269) March 4, 2020

India's adopted son.. — Anil Sharma (@anilsharma1433) March 4, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Harbhajan Singh and Jonty Rhodes in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh will resume his key role for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the off-spinner was retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore. Both Singh and Jonty Rhodes will get to meet when CSK will collide with Kings XI Punjab on April 11 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Australian Duo Pat Cummins And Glenn Maxwell Set To Earn More Than The Winners