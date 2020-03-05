Jonty Rhodes overwhelmed after dip in Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, others react

Jonty Rhodes’ love for India is well-known. The former cricketer had even named his daughter India and apart from stints with coaching teams in India, he is often known to share his views on various happenings in the country. The South African recently expressed his admiration for another identity of India, river Ganga.

The 50-year-old took a dip in the Holy Ganges in Rishikesh few days ago and was left overwhelmed. Sharing a snap from the experience, where he has folded his hands, Rhodes wrote that the benefits of the immersion were both physical and spiritual. He even added hashtags like ‘Moksha’ (salvation) and ‘International Yog Festival.’

Here’s the post

Benefits of cold water immersion in the Holy Ganges are both physical and spiritual #moksha #rishikesh #internationalyogfestival pic.twitter.com/yKjJUZsoz2 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) March 4, 2020

His former opponent Harbhajan Singh was one of those who commented. The ‘Turbanator’ felt that the South African had seen more of Indian than himself, and expressed his delight at the picture. The off-spinner asked Rhodes to take him along the next time.

Here’s the post:

You have seen more india thn me my friend.. good to see you enjoying and having dip in holy Ganga 🙏 next time take me along https://t.co/TgTlGgnTSe — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2020

Bhajji had earlier quipped that Rhodes should take to the field and bat, when South Africa was being beaten convincingly by India during the Test Series in 2019.

Not just sportspersons, even stars of the film industry were also delighted. Kubbra Sait wrote, ‘Oh you!’ Raveena Tandon, Suresh Menon and Arya were among who retweeted his post.

Rhodes might have come to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League. Considered arguably the best fielder to have played the game, he is the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab. Previously, he was also associated with the Mumbai Indians.

The thirteenth season of the IPL kicks off on March 29.

Apart from naming his daughter ‘India’, Rhodes had also congratulated Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju when he was appointed in June, praised Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, among other moments.

