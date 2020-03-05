The Debate
Jonty Rhodes Overwhelmed After Dip In Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, Others React

Cricket News

Jonty Rhodes was overwhelmed after taking a dip in Holy Ganga and shared its benefits. Harbhajan Singh, Kubbra Sait were among those who reacted with delight.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jonty Rhodes overwhelmed after dip in Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, others react

Jonty Rhodes’ love for India is well-known. The former cricketer had even named his daughter India and apart from stints with coaching teams in India, he is often known to share his views on various happenings in the country.  The South African recently expressed his admiration for another identity of India, river Ganga. 

READ: Ind Vs SA: Harbhajan Takes A Jab At SA, Asks Jonty Rhodes To Bat

The 50-year-old took a dip in the Holy Ganges in Rishikesh few days ago and was left  overwhelmed. Sharing a snap from the experience, where he has folded his hands, Rhodes wrote that the benefits of the immersion were both physical and spiritual. He even added hashtags like ‘Moksha’ (salvation) and ‘International Yog Festival.’ 

Here’s the post 

His former opponent Harbhajan Singh was one of those who commented. The ‘Turbanator’ felt that the South African had seen more of Indian than himself, and expressed his delight at the picture. The off-spinner asked Rhodes to take him along the next time. 

READ: Jonty Rhodes Names CSK Duo Suresh Raina And Ravindra Jadeja As Favourite All-time Fielders

Here’s the post: 

Bhajji had earlier quipped that Rhodes should take to the field and bat, when South Africa was being beaten convincingly by India during the Test Series in 2019. 

Not just sportspersons, even stars of the film industry were also delighted. Kubbra Sait wrote, ‘Oh you!’ Raveena Tandon, Suresh Menon and Arya were among who retweeted his post. 

READ: Jonty Rhodes Credits South Africa Cricket Career To 'White Privileges' More Than Merit

Rhodes might have come to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League. Considered arguably the best fielder to have played the game, he is the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab. Previously, he was also associated with the Mumbai Indians.  

The thirteenth season of the IPL kicks off on March 29. 

Apart from naming his daughter ‘India’, Rhodes had also congratulated Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju when he was appointed in June, praised Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, among other moments.

READ: Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Gave Me Goosebumps, Made Me Cry: Jonty Rhodes

First Published:
COMMENT
