MS Dhoni Invited For Practice Session By Suresh Raina Via Top 'Helicopter' Tribute: Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Suresh Raina has taken to training after a gap of more than four months. The left-handed batsman was last seen in March along with his captain MS Dhoni earlier this year when they were part of CSK’s training camp at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. However, the camp was cancelled after the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) faced an indefinite delay in its launch due to the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

‘MS Dhoni will enjoy practising here’ – CSK teammate Suresh Raina

On Monday, July 20, Suresh Raina was seen training in a ground close to his house where he was accompanied by Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. While interacting with CSK on their social media platform, the battle-hardened CSK campaigner revealed that the ground is fairly close to his house and it is also nearby the Hindon Airport. Suresh Raina further stated cheekily that he can see a glimpse of MS Dhoni’s helicopter at the airport. The 33-year-old also invited his CSK skipper for practice sessions with him there and claimed that the former Indian captain is “definitely going to enjoy it”.

Suresh Raina cordially invites MS Dhoni for practice, watch video

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in CSK

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina became two of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK for the much-awaited season. The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since July 2019, was set to make a return to the game in March as the captain of his IPL franchise. However, the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic hampered the tournament’s original launch date and MS Dhoni’s return to competitive cricket remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

ICC meeting and BCCI’s stance on IPL 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently considering several measures to organise IPL 2020 sometime later this year after the recent announcement made by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As per the ICC meeting, the apex body has postponed the impending T20 World Cup 2020 which was scheduled to be played in Australia between October and November. According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI is now looking to use up the T20 World Cup window by staging the IPL 2020 and has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event.

