IPL 2021 Auction: Punjab Kings Leave Fans In Splits After Cashing In On #ShwetaMemes Trend

The internet can’t seem to get over the ‘Shweta’ viral video. Recently, a video Microsoft teams call had gone viral on social media where a girl named Shweta is talking to a female friend about one of her boyfriend’s past relationship. Shweta forgot to turn off her mic on the Microsoft teams call and her phone conversation was audible to everybody. This viral video led to 'Shweta' trending on social media and a subsequent meme fest began.

Punjab Kings' hilarious take on ‘Shweta’ viral video

Brands also jumped in as they used Shweta memes to their advantage by advertising their products and services. The newly vamped IPL franchise Punjab Kings also followed the trend as they cashed in on the #Shwetamemes by hilariously tweeting that they are lucky that Shweta was unaware of their IPL 2021 auction strategy on the Zoom call.

Lucky #Shweta wasn’t aware about our auction plans on that Zoom call 👀 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 19, 2021

For the unversed, the IPL 2021 auction was done and dusted on Thursday. Punjab Kings' hilarious take on Shweta viral video left fans in splits. Several reactions poured in as fans ran a meme riot and came up with their very own Shweta memes. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Shweta's friends to her on zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/LJb1CUFw2i — Viren Palera 🇮🇳 (@virenpalera) February 19, 2021

Punjab Kings squad 2021 and IPL 2021 auction performance

The PBKS franchise added nine new players to its squad at the IPL 2021 auction. Their purchases include World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson and Fabian Allen among others. Among the local recruits, the PBKS squad for the 2021 season of the tournament will now feature Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Shahrukh Khan and Utkarsh Singh.

Punjab Kings squad 2021

Punjab Kings Players Retained:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan

Punjab Kings Players Bought:

Dawid Malan (₹1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (₹14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (₹5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (₹8 crore), Moises Henriques (₹4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (₹30 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (₹20 lakh), Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (₹20 lakh)

Punjab Kings new logo and name

Despite having a few impressive seasons in the competition, the Punjab-based franchise of the Indian Premier League have failed to lay their hands on the coveted championship trophy. The side had an underwhelming run last year as well, where they failed to finish in the top four after the group stage. In an attempt to turn their fortunes around, they have introduced a major change in their team name and logo.

In the past, the league's Delhi-based franchise had also resorted to a similar move when they repositioned themselves as the Delhi Capitals from the Delhi Daredevils. While the team ultimately broke the jinx and entered their maiden IPL Final last year, Punjab also will be hoping for a similar miraculous turnaround in the forthcoming edition.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

