Kuldeep Yadav Steals The Show In 'Vaathi Coming' Dance With R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya: WATCH

Indian spinner R Ashwin loves dancing to the song 'Vaathi Coming' from the 2021 movie 'Master' starring South star Vijay. Recently, Ashwin who starred in the second Test of the India vs England Test series by picking a fifer and scoring a magnificent ton, enthralled the Chennai crowd by performing the hook step of the song on Day 4 of the game.

ALSO READ | Natasa Stankovic is all smiles as Hardik Pandya shares glimpse of bedtime with son Agastya

Kuldeep Yadav's dance in R Ashwin's viral Instagram video leaves fans in splits

It seems that Ashwin has become obsessed with the song as he was once again seen grooving on it. On Friday, the off-spinner took to Instagram where he can be seen shaking a leg on 'Vaathi Coming'. But this time he danced in the company of teammates Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

In the video that appears to be shot in a gym, Ashwin starts dancing and Hardik follows him on his instruction before moving towards the left Kuldeep makes his way into the middle. As soon as the video was uploaded, fans flooded it with responses. Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan, Indian fielding coach R Sridhar, Indian performance coach Shankar Basu and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the now-viral post. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in splits after watching the Kuldeep Yadav dance. Here's how fans reacted to R Ashwin's dance video.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya takes pride in training despite Axar Patel's selection, fans laud unity

India vs England Test series details

Meanwhile, according to the India vs England schedule, the India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 24 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | 'Felt like the loneliest guy': Virat Kohli shares he was depressed after 2014 England tour

The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). The India vs England 3rd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | RCB IPL 2021 team: List of players after Kohli and co. spend â‚¹35.05 CR at IPL auction 2021

SOURCE: R ASHWIN INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.