Wasim Jaffer Has Witty Take On Punjab Kings' New Name And Logo, Fans Left In Splits

The Indian Premier League's Punjab-based franchise, in spite of having a few impressive seasons, have failed to add a championship trophy to their cabinet. In an attempt to change their fortunes around, the Kings XI Punjab have rechristened themselves into Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL auction. Along with the introduction of the new name, they have also introduced a renewed logo. Former Indian opening batsman and Punjab Kings's batting coach, Wasim Jaffer, responded to the change with a funny tweet of his own.

KXIP new name: Batting coach Wasim Jaffer pokes fun at the name change

The KL Rahul-led side had an underwhelming season last year in the UAE, where they yet again failed to make it to the play-offs of the competition. In spite of having a star-studded line-up, the team managed to win only 6 out of their 14 matches in the league stage. Taking a cue from the Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings will enter the forthcoming edition in a new avatar. The move received mixed responses from the fans, and the social media was flooded with memes minutes after the change was confirmed.

ALSO READ | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes Cause Of Fans Trolling KKR On Social Media Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Wasim Jaffer, who has showcased his sense of humour lately with his hilarious posts on social media, also tickled the funny bone of his followers with his epic response. The cricketer-turned coach shared the KXIP new logo on his Twitter account and mentioned how the connection still remains the same, and it only is the logo that has changed. Here is how Jaffer reacted to the KXIP new logo -

ALSO READ | England Players To Pick IPL 2021 Over Tests Versus New Zealand? Harsha Bhogle Has Thoughts

IPL auction live updates

At the time of writing this report, the Punjab Kings struck big by buying Australian pace Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. They did show a keen interest in Moeen Ali and Shakib Al Hasan, but lost the bidding war to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. With ₹53.20 crore in their kitty, they will look to further strengthen their team by picking up impactful players.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction Live Updates: Steve Smith To Unite With Rishabh Pant At DC In ₹2.2 CR Deal

IPL auction 2021 live streaming information

Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network on Thursday to catch the live telecast of the program. IPL 2021 auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV. For the IPL auction live updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Aaron Finch Finds No Bidders After Failing For 8 Teams

Image source: KXIP website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.