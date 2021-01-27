IPL 2021 Auction: Scott Styris SLAMS Glenn Maxwell, Cautions Teams On Picking Him Again

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell featured in the KXIP list of released players 2021 last week. The all-rounder's ouster from the KXIP squad doesn't come as a surprise after his horror show at the Dream11 IPL 2020 in the UAE. During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise.

Scott Styris advises IPL franchises to not spend too much on Glenn Maxwell

As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crores (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul (₹11 crores). However, Maxwell failed to justify the faith shown in him by the franchise as he could only manage 108 runs in the 13 matches (without a single six) in the previous edition of the marquee tournament. Now, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has advised the franchises to not go all guns blazing for the Australian at the IPL 2021 auction.

While speaking to Star Sports Network, Styris was asked if Maxwell would find any bidders at the IPL 2021 auction. The former Kiwi all-rounder replied that it would be illogical to spend big bucks on the all-rounder. Styris said that if anybody pays anything close to ₹10-crore mark for Maxwell, they have got rocks in their head. He added that everyone knows how good a player he is, which he said is not the point. According to Styris, Maxwell has a lot of talent but the talent has outweighed the actual performances that the cricketing world has seen from the Victorian batsman.

However, Styris was sure that there will be someone who will take a chance on Maxwell again, but added that it should only be at something like his base price. The former Kiwi all-rounder reckoned that franchise that ends up buying Maxwell should hope that they strike lightning in a bottle and get lucky and that the all-rounder is in good form who somehow manages to turn around what has been a pretty disappointing five or six years in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Maxwell was in scintillating form in the ODIs as well as the T20I series against India in November-December. The 32-year old followed it up with a string of impressive performances in the BBL 2021, which might work in his favour at the IPL 2021 auction. Maxwell played 13 matches in BBL 2021 where he scored 379 runs at a decent average of 31.56 and a brilliant strike-rate of 143.56 to go with three fifties.

The cricketer was recently selected for the New Zealand vs Australia 2021 T20I series that is set to commence on February 22. It will be interesting to see if Maxwell is able to land a contract at the IPL 2021 auction.

KXIP list of released players 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

