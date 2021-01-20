IPL 2021 Auction: Will Punjab Up Their Budget By Firing THESE 2 Top International Stars?

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side had a seesaw campaign in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season last year. While they won just one game in the first half of their league stage, they bounced back with five wins on the trot only to relinquish their playoffs chances by losing their final two matches. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies’ speed merchant Sheldon Cottrell were among their biggest star attractions to return with below-par performances after they both set the cash registers ringing at the auctions in December 2019.

Punjab gearing up for IPL 2021 auction with major makeover?

According to a report by InsideSport, the Punjab franchise will not be retaining Sheldon Cottrell and Karun Nair. Apparently, the franchise had sent renewal contracts to several of their players ahead of submitting their list of retained players except for the two aforementioned cricketers. The release of Sheldon Cottrell (₹8.50 crore) and Karun Nair (₹5.6 crore) will add value to Punjab’s players’ purse ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, which is scheduled to take place in February.

Apart from Cottrell and Nair, the franchise is reportedly caught in two minds over retaining Glenn Maxwell. The Australian all-rounder, despite being their most expensive purchase at the auction, ended his IPL 2020 campaign without hitting a single six in the entire competition. He aggregated just 108 runs at an average of 15.42.

Glenn Maxwell later regained form during Australia’s home series against India. The cricketer is now leading his Melbourne Stars line-up in the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Across 11 BBL 2021 matches so far, Maxwell has compiled 312 runs at an impressive average of 34.66. A final call is expected to be made by the Punjab franchise over his IPL 2021 inclusion on Wednesday, January 20.

Thaaat's more like it from Glenn Maxwell! He clears the fence at the @MCG with ease 💥 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ncgPFybGy0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2021

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price

During the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019, the Punjab franchise acquired Glenn Maxwell after intense bidding competition from others. As per the auction report, the Maxwell IPL 2020 price amounted to ₹10.75 crore (US$1.5 million), thus making him their second most valuable player of the season after captain KL Rahul.

Disclaimer: The above Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

