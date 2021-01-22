IPL 2021 Auction To Be Delayed By 1 Week? BCCI Official Gives BIG Update On Event

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is set to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of India’s home series against England. On Wednesday, January 20, all eight franchises revealed a list of their retained and released players in a bid to prepare themselves ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. While the IPL 2021 auction was earlier speculated to be organised on February 11, recent reports indicate that the much-awaited bidding event has been delayed by a week.

When is the IPL auction 2021?

According to a report by InsideSport, the IPL 2021 auction will now be conducted a week later from its earlier reported date of February 11. An exact date is yet to be revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, the IPL Governing Council recently informed the aforementioned website that they will come up with a date and a venue for the IPL 2021 auction within the next few days. An unnamed BCCI official also mentioned that all Indian players who are not yet contracted but wish to participate in the auction, would need to sign the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5.00 pm. The originals can be sent by post, with the last date for that being February 12.

The auction for the upcoming season is set to be a mini one, unlike the mega auction conducted in December 2019 for the previous edition of the tournament. It is widely speculated that the bidding event will be conducted in the third week of February.

Robin Uthappa trade and overall player retentions and releases

The Robin Uthappa trade was made from the Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, January 21, i.e. a day after all franchises revealed their players list. Uthappa will now join the Chennai camp under the leadership of his former national captain MS Dhoni. Here is a look at a list of all players retained and released from all eight franchises ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

IPL 2021 player retentions and releases of all teams

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season

The IPL 2021 season is set to conclude India’s 2021 home season, which began with the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season earlier this month. The Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament will proceed with the quarter-final matches, scheduled to be played on January 26 and 27. India’s premier domestic T20 event will then conclude on Sunday, January 31 with the final at Motera Stadium.

