When Is IPL 2021 Auction? IPL Auction Date, Schedule And Live Stream Details

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is scheduled to launch sometime in April, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of India’s home series against England. All eight franchises revealed entire lists of their retained and released players on Wednesday, January 20 in a bid to prepare themselves ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. With regards to the auction event, here is a look at some of the answers to trending queries like ‘when is IPL 2021 auction’ along with IPL 2021 auction schedule and live streaming details.

IPL 2021 auction schedule and live streaming details

IPL 2021 auction date: When is IPL 2021 auction?

Earlier, it was reported that the IPL 2021 auction date was set to be February 11 next month. Further reports have also claimed that the bidding event will be conducted on February 16. However, no official confirmation or announcement has been made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet. The auction for the upcoming season is set to be a mini one, unlike the mega auction conducted in December 2019 for the previous edition of the tournament.

IPL 2021 auction live stream: How to watch IPL auction live?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 matches will be made be available on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar for audiences in India. It is expected that the IPL 2021 auction live stream will also be made available on the aforementioned networks. One can visit any of the Star Sports channels, be it Star Sports 1/1 HD, 2/2 HD, 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, 1 Tamil, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First to catch all the action from the bidding event.

IPL 2021 player retentions and releases of all teams

🚨NEWS🚨 - 𝐈𝐏𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬



No of players retained by the franchises - 1⃣3⃣9⃣

No of players released - 5⃣7⃣



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 21, 2021

IPL 2021 updates

The IPL 2021 season will be the 14th edition of the tournament. The upcoming event will also mark the shortest gap between any two IPL seasons, owing to the late start of the 2020 edition held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September and November. The IPL 2021 season will also serve as a preparation campaign for several cricketers for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India later this year.

