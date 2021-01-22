Robin Uthappa Trade: RR CEO Discloses Exact Reason Behind 'all-cash Deal' With CSK

Robin Uthappa was brought out by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction back in December 2019. As it turns out, the franchise has decided to part ways with the dynamic batsman after just one season. Playing for Rajasthan under the leadership of outbound Steve Smith, Uthappa returned with below-par performance, yielding just 196 runs at an average of 16.33 across 12 matches for his side.

Robin Uthappa trade: RR bids adieu to 2014 IPL winner

Robin Uthappa trade: Cricketer moves to CSK ahead of IPL 2021 auction

On Thursday, January 21, i.e. just a day after franchises revealed their list of retentions and releases, the Rajasthan Royals traded Robin Uthappa to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an all-cash deal. While issuing an official statement, Royals' COO Jake Lush McCrum said that the franchise would like to thank the cricketer for his contributions to the side during his time with them, especially with one of his speeches amongst World Cup winners, which proved to be inspiring for lot of young cricketers.

The COO also revealed the reasons behind the Uthappa trade to Chennai Super Kings. He said that their squad already have a depth among opening batsmen. Lush added that they received an offer from the Chennai franchise, which is why they agreed to an all-cash trade.

Robin Uthappa to play under MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

Robin Uthappa made his IPL debut back in 2008 through Mumbai Indians. Since then, he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009-2010), Pune Warriors India (2011-2013), Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019) and Rajasthan Royals (2020). The CSK will be the sixth franchise Uthappa will be representing, thus reuniting him with his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni in the side.

Robin Uthappa IPL price

In December 2019, Robin Uthappa was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals after the cricketer was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. As per IPL 2020 auction, the Uthappa IPL price for the 2020 season was ₹3 crore. According to reports, the CSK franchise have purchased Uthappa from the Royals for the same price.

CSK welcomes Robin Uthappa

RR list of released players

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the Rajasthan Royals released as many as seven cricketers, including captain Steve Smith from their 2020 squad. Here is a look at the entire RR list of released players.

Family is never forgotten. 💗



Thank you for the memories, and all the best for next season! 🤝#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/dhMM87bsTx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 21, 2021

