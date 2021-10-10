IPL 2021: David Warner Reveals He 'wasn't Asked' To Feature In SRH Farewell Video

With IPL 2021 in the final stages, fans on social media are curious and excited to know which players will be retained by the franchise in the mega-auction for IPL 2022. However, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans are not happy with the treatment Australia's opener David Warner got from the team management. David Warner who is quite active on social media often interacts with his fans and recently former SRH skipper responded to a fan's query on the farewell video.

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) who finished the IPL 2021 at the bottom of the points table, shared a farewell video on social media featuring coach Tom Moody, Trevor Bayliss, skipper Kane Williamson and more thanking the fans for the support in the entire IPL 2021. However, David Warner who was stripped from captaincy during the IPL 2021 phase 1 did not feature in the video. One of the fans noticed it and asked Warner why he wasn't present with all the other team members to which the 34-year-old cricketer responded and revealed that he was not asked to be a part of the video.

In another post, Warner had written in the comment section of a post shared by Williamson, lamenting his omission from the squad photo that the Kiwi skipper had uploaded to commemorate the completion of his IPL season. "No pic with me in there thought we were so tight," Warner wrote with a pair of crying face emojis.

Fans heartbroken over Warner's snub from the farewell video

Something seriously went wrong between SRH management and Warner . pic.twitter.com/oQ7k4ldGsL — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 9, 2021

Deactivate your Insta account fgs @davidwarner31 😭🙏

You want us to cry? 😥 pic.twitter.com/QzssLV9Pnn — Ryan (@RyanIke4) October 9, 2021

My heart goes with David Warner, he deserved a farewell than anyone in #SRH. He carried the team for last 5-6 years. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) October 8, 2021

2021

Warner is finished?

The same question again but this time he didn't get a second chance this time.

Sacked from captaincy and benched in the middle of the season, the greatest ever to play for the franchise was insulted and treated like an outsider. End of an era? pic.twitter.com/sBCK1fslAi — Moukthik (@Moukthik___S) October 9, 2021

David Warner leaving SRH?

After not being included in the playing XI of the last league match of the SRH, David Warner penned down a farewell note for the Hyderabad fans. David Warner's farewell note comes as an indication that he will not be retained by the SRH in the mega-auction for the IPL 2022. IPL franchises will go for a mega-auction and the BCCI has planned to include two more teams into the tournament due to which retention policy might change. Warner on his Instagram expressed gratitude to his fans for their support over the years adding that he and his family will 'miss you all'.

What happened with David Warner?

It is pertinent to mention here that SRH team management relieved David Warner from the captaincy role during the first leg of IPL 2021. The change in leadership came at a time when SRH were at the bottom of the IPL 2021 table (phased 1) and had won only one match out of the 6 played.

Warner is the most prolific overseas player in the IPL. He has more runs than any other foreign player who has played in the IPL. Warner also has the best average amongst the highest run-scorers in the IPL, including both Indian and overseas players. Warner captained SRH for four and a half years and led the side to its maiden IPL title in 2016. Warner remained the top scorer for SRH in every season he played since 2015, except for the one currently underway in the UAE. The Australian batting powerhouse has already hinted at leaving the franchise ahead of the next mega auction but has said that Hyderabad will always remain in his heart.

