Ricky Ponting Claims India's 'disgraceful' Fielding Made 70-80 Runs' Difference

The Indian team had a promising start in the Day and Night Test at the Adelaide and looked to be the favourites to clinch the contest. The Virat Kohli-led side posted a decent total of 244 in the first innings of the match. However, they backed it up with a spectacular bowling performance to claim a crucial 51-run lead. Despite the early success, it was all downhill for the visitors after that.

India vs Australia 2020: Ricky Ponting pinpoints India's lacklustre fielding as cause of defeat

Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first in an attempt to post an imposing total upfront. The batting line had a decent outing, managing to post 244 runs on the board. The Indian bowlers were ruthless in their approach, and they ran through Australia's potent batting order to give the visitors an edge.

However, the Indian bowling department was let down by their fielders, which did prove costly eventually. The standard of India's catching has not been up to the mark in this tour and the same was evident in the longer format as well. Former Australia captain, Ricky Ponting, also is of the opinion that the dropped chances in the field may have taken the game away from Virat Kohli and Co.

Speaking on The Unplayable Podcast, the 46-year-old revealed that the result of the match could have been drastically different if India's fielders had converted their chances in the first innings. Tim Paine, who bailed Australia out of trouble with a gritty knock of 73*, was given a lifeline early in his innings. Along with Paine, Marnus Labuschagne, who also contributed with vital 47 runs, was dropped thrice.

Ricky Ponting reckoned that if India had put up a stronger show in fielding, the outcome of the match might have been different. As per the Aussie legend, Tim Paine and Marnus Labuschagne's early dismissals would have made a difference of 70-80 runs. This would have made a significant effect considering the context of the game.

India vs Australia 2020: India - 36, all out

The Indian team dominated the first half of the encounter, and they looked set for a momentous victory after attaining a 51-run lead in the first innings. However, the Indian batsmen fell like ninepins in their second innings and were bundled out for just 36 runs. Australia managed to win the fixture comfortably with eight wickets to spare.

Ricky Ponting, in the podcast, added that after Virat Kohli's exit, it will be tough for the visitors to identify a player who could help them stage an inspirational turnaround after their pink-ball Test debacle. He mentioned that the Indian think tank will need to incorporate several changes in the line-up. The ex-cricketer also suggested that Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the middle-order is the need of the hour.

India vs Australia schedule:

The tour marks India's return to international cricket after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. The two sides battled it out earlier in six entertaining limited-overs matches. The Australian side emerged victorious in the three-match ODI series, whereas the Indian side clinched the T20I series. The teams are slated to lock horns in four red-ball encounters. With Australia winning the first contest, India still have a chance to fight their way back in the upcoming three matches. Here is the India vs Australia schedule:

India vs Australia 2nd Test – Melbourne Cricket Ground between December 26 and December 30

India vs Australia 3rd Test – Sydney Cricket Ground between January 7 and January 11

India vs Australia 4th Test – The Gabba between January 15 and January 19

